You can now blame lighting for your migraines

CINCINATI, OH – The journal Cephalalgia, an outfit that studies headaches, suggests that a bolt of lightning can trigger an unexpected atmospheric condition that would cause migraines.

28 million Americans suffer from severe headaches. Most with the usual reasons like stress, lack of sleep and dehydration. Researchers asked chronic migraine sufferers in Ohio and Missouri to keep detailed daily logs over a period six months documenting when they experienced headaches.

The analysis found a 28% increased chance of migraines on days lightning struck within 25 miles of their homes.

The lightning strike information was collected from eight sensors that track lightning where and when it strikes and it’s intensity.

You see lightning within storms come with an abundance of notable weather changes. So with the help of computer models the researchers found that lightning alone was responsible for a 19% increase chance of a migraine ruining someone’s day.

This finding could actually help chronic sufferers better predict the likelihood of a migraine and begin preventive treatment ahead of time.

Of course there are too many variables to truly pinpoint why lightning causes such pain, but at least we can shed some light on the subject.