David Dewhurst sues ex-campaign manager for millions

As if Rick Perry’s run for president wasn’t enough political embarrassment for the Lone Star state, now our Lt. Governor is dealing with a little money scandal.

David Dewhurst is suing his campaign manager, Kenneth “Buddy” Barfield. The Houston businessman claims Barfield jacked more than $2 million in campaign funds over five years.

The suit alleges Barfield issued invoices from Alexander Consulting, and then pocketed the cash.

The suit also says Barfield admitted to it all.

There’s no word yet on what kind of damages Dewhurst is seeking, and a court date hasn’t been set.

How many times do guys have to try this before realizing they will always get caught?!