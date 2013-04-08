NFL To Install Cameras in Locker Rooms to Lure Fans Into Seats

In its quest to get fans in the stands and sell tickets, instead of have them watch on their HD TVs at home, the NFL is putting cameras in all home team locker rooms next season.

Then they will encourage the teams to use the video on their stadium scoreboards, to give fans who buy tickets an inside look at what goes on in the teams’ inner sanctums. The Dallas Cowboys already so this.

The N.F.L. is mandating the cameras, not making them optional, said Eric Grubman, the league’s executive vice president, during the opening panel of the IMG World Congress of Sports. Sports Business Daily first reported Grubman’s announcement from the panel.

Teams also will be required to show all replays available during a video review on the video boards, not just those the home team would choose.

Grubman has predicted more in-stadium improvements for fans, especially in the use of videos.

“We’re thinking of really advanced video in concourses and parking lots,” he said.

“Fans want to know what is going on around the league, they don’t want those areas to be a zone of less information and it doesn’t need to be.”

I think this will give new meaning to NFL and that’s Not For Long. First of all the coaches are so secret and don’t want any information leaked. Plus the locker room is a place for players to regroup and get ready for the next play.

Plus, there’s the possibility that there might be a little T.M.I.. Remember last November when Chicago Bears star Brandon Marshall tweeted a locker-room photo with a new t-shirt he received in the mail — not realizing that a bare butt was captured in the background? Yeah! Imagine that on the big screen.

If you want to get fans in the seats don’t get intimate in the locker room, strip away some of the players’ outrageous salaries and make ticket prices more affordable. Now that’s a game winning strategy.

And that’s today’s helping of The Online Dish with Maggie.