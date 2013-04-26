SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA – Things are booming in the Koreas, some of it’s good, some, not so good.

Right now, South Korea is giving the North until Friday to respond to an offer to sit down and talk about the shared industrial complex that sits across the border in North Korea.

Li’l Kim shut it down last month. South Korea says it will take grave measures if the North won’t talk about it, but the South did not say how deep that grave is.

Seoul is feeling pretty giddy these days because South Korea’s economy is booming, despite the recent troubles with Pyongyang.

The country’s growth rate hit a two-year high in the first three months of the year, boosted by construction, investments, and exports.

And North Korea is also booming, but in a different way.

Scientists at the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization say they have detected radioactive gases that could have come from Li’l Kim’s nuclear test in February.

If so, this would be the first ‘smoking gun’ evidence of the test.

And, it kind of makes South Korea’s empty threats just a little emptier.