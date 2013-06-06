Nike signs first openly gay athlete

PHOENIX, AZ – Basketball star Brittney Griner dominated at Baylor University and she’s not holding back as a WNBA professional either.

Leading the Phoenix Mercury in points and rebounds, the 6’8 stand out is the talk of the women’s basketball league, but it’s her latest Nike contract that’s really making history. The world’s most well-known sports brand Nike has signed Griner to its team, making her the first openly gay athlete to ever represent the company.

Griner won’t be showing off sports bras and booty shorts, instead she’s smashing the gender mold. Griner will be modeling men’s apparel.