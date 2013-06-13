Former HPD officer found guilty in Chad Holley beating case

HOUSTON, TX – The verdict is in — former Houston Police Officer Drew Ryser was one of the five officers in a video of an alleged beating of teen burglary suspect, Chad Holley.

Ryser claimed he was simply trying to arrest Holley, but the jury felt otherwise.

Last year, a jury acquitted Andrew Blomberg, the first officer tried in the case. Two others pleaded no contest and were sentenced to probation and fines.

The Ryser verdict comes just a day after the jury started deliberating. But after going through documents, photos and analyzing the video more closing; they made up their minds.

Ryser was sentenced to two years’ probation and a $1,000 fine.