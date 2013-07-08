Eliot Spitzer plans run for NYC comptroller, so does his former madam

NEW YORK, NY – Where else but New York could a weiner, a john and a hooker hope to find love and success?

First, former congressman Anthony Weiner announced for mayor. He’s the guy who resigned after texting pics of his package. But he seems to be big with New York women voters, which will be good in a hard campaign.

Three years ago, Eliot Spitzer resigned as governor after getting caught partaking of the pleasures provided by posh prostitutes.

Now, he’s trying to get back in the saddle again, only this time riding the campaign bus.

He wants to be New York City’s next comptroller, and he thinks the people of the Big Apple are willing to forgive him.

They might forgive, but they won’t forget, and Kristin Davis, the Manhattan Madam, is going to help them remember that she provided Spitzer with some of his escorts.

She tweeted over the weekend that she’s also running and has already filed her paperwork.

Let’s hope the gloves are the only things that come off in this race.