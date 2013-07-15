New planet found with the Hubble telescope

Posted 11:00 AM, July 15, 2013, by , Updated at 05:53PM, July 12, 2013
blueBRISTOL, UK – Scientist have discovered another blue planet. Except this bad boy is nothing like Earth!

Its name is HD 189733B. Scientists discovered it orbiting a star 63 light years away. Now, now, don’t start making any vacation plans. Aside from beings lightly out of our reach, this place is anything but pleasant. Experts say daytime temperatures reach up to 2,000 degrees Fahrenheit. And it rains, but not the kind of rain you’re probably thinking of. They say liquid glass pours down – sideways! And winds reach up to 4,500 mph!

All this kind of makes our little blue planet, even in its bad times, look like paradise.

