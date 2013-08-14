Detroit PD emails female officer’s bra sizes to entire force

DETROIT, MI – To protect and serve, but no one said anything about support until now.

The Detroit Police Department got busted for inadvertently releasing the bra sizes of their female officers, and the ladies in blue are red faced about it.

The measurements (including weight, height and cup size) of female officers were collected for new bullet proof vests being issued. When the defensive apparel was delivered three weeks ago, Commander Dwayne Love forwarded an email listing all the orders to his commanding supervisors, who then forwarded message to all officers on the force.

The problem (that cops claimed they didn’t realize) was that the email contained more than just name, rank and badge number. It also included breast size!

The PD is racking it up to a “clerical error” and will be investigating the incident. The ousted officers, on the other hand, intend to file a grievance against the force.

It’s a shame that what started out as something to protect their chests, ended up exposing them.