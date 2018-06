LOS ANGELES, CA – It’s an iconic horror movie that shows a man’s decent into madness, and also one that’s been copied several times.

Now a sculptor in California is paying tribute to ‘The Shining’ in his own way.

Howard Senft is such a fan of the Kubrick classic that he spent months sculpting replicas of the psychotic father, his psychic son and the creepy twins all out of silicone.