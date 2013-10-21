Man hijacks school bus with 11 elementary school students

Seems like grand theft auto games sales have people wanting to steal vehicles in real life. Jacksonville police say, a man with a knife hijacked a school bus with eleven elementary kids and a bus driver in Arkansas.

Police say, the suspected hijacker, Nicholas John Miller, tried to take a woman’s car but she wouldn’t give it up and called 911. A school bus stopped by and that’s when Miller got on the bus.

He allegedly took police on a ten-mile chase from Jacksonville all the way north of Little Rock. Eventually, officials caught up to Miller with the help of tire spikes.