Dogs in Berlin are overdosing on drug addicts’ poop

BERLIN, GERMANY – Dogs are always getting into stuff, even poop.

It’s not unusual. It’s disgusting, but mostly harmless. Except in Berlin, Germany.

A German newspaper reports dogs are overdosing on drug addicts’ dookie.

People, mainly junkies and homeless dudes, are pooping in parks.

City veterinarians say they’ve seen an increase in dehydrated canines struggling to walk and with rapid heartbeats.

Death has been rare, and the dogs are reportedly treated similar to how a human would.

There’s also no apparent cause for alarm. But it sure is dog-gone strange.