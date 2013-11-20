Liberty University student shot, killed by campus police

LYNCHBURG, VA – University police are there for student safety. That’s why the Liberty University community is shaken by a deadly altercation involving a campus cop.

It happened at an off-campus girl’s residence hall at about 4 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Liberty University officials say a male student attacked the cop in the lobby. That’s when the cop shot and killed the boy.

He’s been identified as Joshua Hathaway, 19, of Lubbock, Texas.

That’s all officials are saying about what happened.

One thing’s for sure, 19 is way too young to die.