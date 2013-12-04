Car explodes in driveway of Clear Lake home

CLEAR LAKE, TX – Some things go bump in the night, but in Clear Lake things went kaboom!

“A car that was in our driveway caught on fire,” Shari Early explained. “There was a series of small explosions or small booms or whatever.”

The situation went from bad to worse. The fire spread from one car to the other and eventually onto the house. But Shari Early says it was thanks to her son Isaac that the family got out safely.

“I was just sleeping and then I heard this really loud bang noise,” Isaac explained. “I came outside and the car was on fire, so I tried putting it out with the hose, but it had a kink in it.”

Isaac called the fire department and alerted his family.

Authorities are looking into how the car fire started.