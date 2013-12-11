Colorado town wants permission to shoot down drones

DEER TRAIL, CO – A small town in Colorado wants to go hunting. But we’re not talking about birds, deer or anything wild for that matter. Residents want to shoot down drones.

They feel they’re being threatened by the drones with the whole spying thing. That’s why they want to pass a law where they can legally shoot ’em down. Before they can aim and fire, it’s got to go for approval first. But Mayor Frank Fields says a vote to pass the measure has been postponed while a district court decides whether the ordinance is legal.

The town of Deer Trail could be setting the trail for several other cities. The FAA plans to create six drone test sites around the country, with widespread use of domestic drones by 2015.