Woman stabs boyfriend for not making breakfast

Posted 8:00 AM, December 21, 2013, by , Updated at 07:00PM, December 20, 2013
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

SAN ANTONIO, TX – There’s nothing better than waking up to a nice, home-cooked breakfast. That’s all Rosie Mae Strait wanted, but her craving landed her behind bars.

San Antonio police say Rosie stabbed her boyfriend in the arm with a screwdriver because he wouldn’t make her breakfast. Yikes, talk about waking up on the wrong side of the bed.  Guess you can’t blame Rosie, though. Breakfast is the most important meal of the day.

Rosie was arrested and charged with aggravated  assault. That’s how this breakfast bully became our Dumbass of the Day!