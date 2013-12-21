Woman stabs boyfriend for not making breakfast

SAN ANTONIO, TX – There’s nothing better than waking up to a nice, home-cooked breakfast. That’s all Rosie Mae Strait wanted, but her craving landed her behind bars.

San Antonio police say Rosie stabbed her boyfriend in the arm with a screwdriver because he wouldn’t make her breakfast. Yikes, talk about waking up on the wrong side of the bed. Guess you can’t blame Rosie, though. Breakfast is the most important meal of the day.

Rosie was arrested and charged with aggravated assault. That’s how this breakfast bully became our Dumbass of the Day!