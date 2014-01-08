Teen tapes firecrackers to his lips, sets them off

HARTINGTON, NE – It’s time for the show viewers hate to watch, just can’t miss. Its time for, “What are you, Stupid?”

Amateur stunt man David Reynolds is known for doing many stupid things to get noticed. But acting like a jackass crew-member may not be what the web goers of today are looking for.

As a matter of fact, this video posted in 2012 of Reynolds with firecrackers taped to his mouth didn’t gain notoriety until a recent repost with the heading ‘Darwin award nominee’.

And who in their right mind could turn that down?

Can you guess what happens next? A bad idea and then some.