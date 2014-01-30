South Jersey man crashes into pole, gets out of car naked

PENNSAUKEN, NJ – A fender bender isn’t fun, but if you’ve ever been in one there’s usually a standard procedure. You know, you exchange info and what not. But exchanging information isn’t what a South Jersey man had in mind.

Vincent J. Wade was arrested for driving under the influence after he crashed into a pole, but witnesses quickly busted out their cell phones when a naked Wade got out of the car. A clearly impaired Wade started touching himself right in the street. After his impromptu show, Wade reportedly tried driving away, but a good Samaritan jumped in and took his key’s away. Wade was arrested and police say he tested positive for narcotics.

So next time you get in a fender bender, remember — keep your license and a copy of your insurance on hand, and your hands off yourself.