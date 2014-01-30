South Jersey man crashes into pole, gets out of car naked

Posted 12:30 PM, January 30, 2014, by , Updated at 11:12AM, January 30, 2014
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

PENNSAUKEN, NJ – A fender bender isn’t fun, but if you’ve ever been in one there’s usually a standard procedure. You know, you exchange info and what not. But exchanging information isn’t what a South Jersey man had in mind.

Vincent J. Wade was arrested for driving under the influence after he crashed into a pole, but witnesses quickly busted out their cell phones when a naked Wade got out of the car. A clearly impaired Wade started touching himself right in the street. After his impromptu show, Wade reportedly tried driving away, but a good Samaritan jumped in and took his key’s away. Wade was arrested and police say he tested positive for narcotics.

So next time you get in a fender bender, remember — keep your license and a copy of your insurance on hand, and your hands off yourself.