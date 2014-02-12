Boyfriend rentals in China are a big hit

CHINA – In China, the pressure for women to settle down is so strong women are actually paying men to pose as their boyfriends.

According to the Financial Times, business booms around this time of year when many Chinese travel to their family home for the lunar new year, which also happens to be the longest public holiday in China.

And get this… not only do the single women pay a fee, which varies from man to man, but they also have to pay for all the travel and accommodation costs.

So this “fake” boyfriend really dips into the funds… women can end up paying into the thousands to fake their mate to keep the family happy.

If you’re wondering why there’s a huge demand for rent-a-boyfriends and not rent-a-girlfriends, it’s simple… the country’s one-child policy has left the country with some 20 million more men than women under the age of 30.