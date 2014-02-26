Man tries to pay Applebee’s tab with trillion dollar bill

Posted 11:30 AM, February 26, 2014, by , Updated at 05:49PM, February 25, 2014
SUMTER, SC – Traditionally, Valentine’s Day blossoms love and spares no expense. Had 53-year-old Michael Williams from South Carolina had a date, she, or he, would have surely been impressed.

Upon completion of his solo V-day lunch at a Sumter Applebee’s, the bill came. And after the declining of his debit card, Williams logically reached in his wallet and took out some cash. This genius actually hands over a trillion dollar bill as payment. And trillion dollar bills don’t exist.

We’re not sure if Williams was joking; but the Applebee’s staff definitely wasn’t laughing.

They called the police who ran William’s information and discovered the budding comedian is wanted on a contempt of court charge. Mr. Williams was arrested and is being held on a $260 bond.

Now how’s that for some change. Oh and next you try something like this, maybe don’t aim so high.