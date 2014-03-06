Massachusetts court rules it’s legal to take ‘upskirt’ photos

BOSTON, MA – Great news for New England perverts. Bad news for Bostonians! The highest court in Massachusetts just ruled it’s “legal” to take secret pictures under women’s skirts. Not wicked smart if you ask us.

The Bean-town brain trust in the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court sided with peeping toms who take ‘upskirts’ of unsuspecting women. The judgement basically says taking creepy crotch-shots is not illegal in the state, unless the victim is nude or partially nude.

So if you’re in a public space with a skirt or dress on, some perv could snap a photograph of your privates and get away with it. But just because these Boston women aren’t walking around naked, doesn’t mean that they have to feel so exposed. Right?

The ruling stems from a case in which Michael Robertson, who was arrested in 2010 and accused of taking upskirt pictures and video of women riding on Boston’s public transportation. He was charged the following year but successfully appealed the ruling because of the peeping tom loophole.

Until Massachusetts rewrites its law, ladies beware of perverts taking pictures. Keep your eyes peeled and your legs crossed!