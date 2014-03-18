How easy is it to board a plane with a fake passport?

LYON, FRANCE – The news of two passengers carrying stolen passports on the missing Malaysia Airlines plane had everyone freaking out.

But while authorities don’t think those stolen documents are linked to terrorism, it got a lot of people thinking – how easy is it to travel with a stolen or fake passport?

“It can take weeks to make a passport, or a few hours depending on quality of the passport the forger is actually making,” Tony Sales, convicted of forging passports, says. “Anything can be faked, someone actually made this passport and it can be repeated again.”

That’s scary to think about, especially considering Interpol has a database listing 40 million stolen travel documents, and that only includes the fraction that actually get reported.

Some are sold directly to people who look like they could be a distant cousin of the owner, while others end up with counterfeiters like Tony.

The U.S. and other countries are constantly working on making passports more secure.

But until every country has access to the latest technology, we’re left with a pretty major gap in travel security.

Hopefully this incident will be the catalyst to close that gap before it’s too late.