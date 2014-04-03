Fort Hood shooter taking Ambien for sleep disorders

FORT HOOD, TX – Journalists are taught to explain the “who, what, when, where, why, and how” of a story.

Sometimes the biggest question is: why?

That’s the case after the second deadly attack in five years by a soldier on soldiers at Fort Hood.

Sixteen wounded, four dead, including the gunman, 34-year-old Ivan Lopez of Puerto Rico, who served four months in Iraq in 2011 in the closing days of the war.

Military officials say the Army was treating him for a variety of conditions, including depression, anxiety and sleep disturbances. He was taking Ambien for sleep, and was going through a process to determine if he had post-traumatic stress disorder.

Army Secretary John McHugh went to Capitol Hill to tell senators what happened, but even he couldn’t explain why, “As we watched some of the events unfold yesterday, we saw some of the benefits and gains made out of that Fort Hood, first Fort Hood experience. But something happened, something went wrong. And we need to know what that was. And if we failed in some way against our current policies, we need to be honest with ourselves and with you and hope ourselves accountable.”

A day later, investigators and family members are still trying to sort out what happened, but with Lopez’s suicide, they may never know why.