More cars added to recall list

HOUSTON, TX – Just when you thought auto recalls couldn’t get any worse, how’s this: nearly 8-million new cars added to the already staggering list, and the number of automakers responsible growing almost daily.

Just last week General Motors CEO Mary Barra was in the hot seat explaining to a congressional panel why her company kept its mouth shut for years while faulty ignition switches on GMs caused accidents and claimed as many as thirteen lives. They’re now recalling some 2.5 million cars in an effort to fix those problems. A few days later, Chrysler recalled some 900,000 SUV’s because of faulty brakes. Now there’s this: Toyota is recalling more than 6 million cars because of faulty starters that could cause fires and other potential problems with airbags.

The most bizarre recall added to the list is Mazda, taking back some 42,000 sedans because the fuel lines are susceptible to spider infestations — yes spider infestations — that can clog the fuel flow and cause fires. All-in-all that’s more than 11 million cars due for serious makeovers. It makes you wonder, how do you know what you’re buying these days?

“People base it on the luck of the draw,” David Chavez whose 2011 Durango is on the list explains, “because you know, they have all these safety ratings and stuff like that, how do you know if it’s really true or not? you don’t.”

“I think people just aren’t worried about it because it’s just inconvenient to take your car in,” Tanya Reyes says.

As far as finding a good quality vehicle these days, Chavez has an answer for that. “If I could find me a ’72 chevy pickup, the old steel-frame-type vehicle, I would.”

Hey, there’s one way of taking care of it, right?