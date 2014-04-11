El Salvador sends man back to Houston to face murder charges

HOUSTON, TX – Hell may not have frozen over, but you couldn’t tell it down at the Harris County District Attorney’s Office.

It’s high-fives all around after a historic decision by the government of El Salvador to extradite a wanted killer to Houston.

That’s the first time they’ve done that.

Juan Castillo, 33, has been on the run since the 2010 murder of his 36-year-old common-law wife Monica Leija.

“Her 5-year-old daughter was awake,” Harris County DA Devon told a news conference. “She saw Juan Castillo go up to her mother, whisper something in her ear, and then shoot her mother one time.”

Four years later, El Salvador police busted Castillo after phone calls and lots of pestering from Kim Bryant and others within the Harris County District Attorney’s Office.

Monica’s sister Andriana Hernandez says she and her family prayed for this day to come. “He can hide from man, but he couldn’t hide from God. And here it is, they finally caught him, and it gives my family a whole bunch of peace in our hearts.”

And it has the folks in the DA’s office singing that Dean Martin hit: “Going back to Houston, Houston, Houston.”