11 Texas communities could run out of water by first day of summer

AUSTIN, TX – Even though the signs of spring are still with us in Texas, the dry days of summer are just ahead.

Parts of Texas have been hit hard by drought for the past three years, and now that we’re a month away from the first day of summer, the eyes of Texas are on the skies of Texas.

But there doesn’t seem to be any relief in sight, and that spells bad news for quite a few Texas communities running dangerously low on water.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality figures 11 water districts will run dry in about 45 days or less, unless something changes.

Now, to be fair, ten of those districts have been on the list for the past couple of years, with Oak Trail Shores in Hood County the latest addition.

Once you make the list, you can’t use water outdoors, like washing vehicles and watering lawns and gardens. Livestock watering might be allowed, though.

Southeast Texas has seen some rain lately, but most of the area is still on the watch list, like the City of Houston, Jersey Village, and more than 100 water districts in Harris County. Water users should be ready for some water conservation orders, whether voluntary or mandatory.

But before you all go praying that the skies open up, just remember that water isn’t the only thing that can rain down on you.

Cue the sharks.