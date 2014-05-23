NBA rejects Sterlings’ offer to voluntarily sell Clippers

LOS ANGELES, CA – Looks like the walls are closing in on the tenure of disgraced NBA owner Donald Sterling.

Despite initial refusals to step down, sterling has reportedly handed the reins over to wife Shelly Sterling.

Word is she wants to go ahead and sell the team voluntarily.

Some legal experts say that sounds like a good idea for all parties involved.

But the NBA is putting a kink in that plan.

While NBA commissioner Adam Silver previously hinted a voluntary sale would be best, a league spokesman said they’re rejecting the Sterlings’ efforts to willingly sell.

“We continue to follow the process set forth in the NBA constitution regarding termination of the current ownership interests,” the NBA said in a statement.

Translation? Nice try, Donald.

No matter how it happens, your days as the Clippers’ owner are numbered.