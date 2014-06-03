Texas launches campaign against human trafficking

Posted 5:00 PM, June 3, 2014, by , Updated at 07:32PM, June 3, 2014
HOUSTON, TX – It is a mission to stop human trafficking.

Governor Perry joined local leaders on Tuesday morning to announce a new effort to raise awareness about modern-day slavery.

“It’s an issue that’s large enough, important enough to bring us all together,” he said.

The governor promoted a new public service campaign which will include billboards in 15 Texas cities, along with radio and TV ads and a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of any of the FBI’s most wanted traffickers.