Pool man saves prairie dog from drowning

PHOENIX, AZ – Rick Gruber, a pool repairman in Phoenix, AZ went to great lengths to save a prairie dog from drowning in someone’s backyard pool.

Gruber pulled him out of the water and gave the little guy CPR.

“He looked like he needed help, and I figured he hadn’t been in there for very long. I figured I could try to pull him out and try to see if I could bring him back to life because there was still a chance he hadn’t been in there for maybe a minute.”

After a few minutes the tough little rodent was breathing on his own.

Forget about pool repairman, he can now add reprairieman to the resume.