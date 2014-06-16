Cy-Fair ISD planning to spend $55 million on security improvements

HOUSTON, TX – Like it or not, schools are turning into fortresses. As a result of the shootings that have shaken our nation in recent months, Cy-Fairbanks I.S.D. is planning on spending $55 million on security improvements. The upgrades will benefit 50 schools and include cameras, bullet-resistant glass, emergency telephones and security lobbies.

“I’m afraid waking up every morning, going to school not knowing what will happen,” said teacher Christine Okyere.

District voters approved a $1.2 billion bond election in May, intended to help the third largest school district in Texas keep up with the growing number of enrolled students, facilities and risks. While works are to be completed by 2020, opponents say this money should be used for other purposes. However, that was not the consensus.

“Bond money has to be used for specific things in a district,” explained Former Assistant Principal Sally Lehnert. “It can’t be used for the general operating fund.”

The district has also established a police department. Parents, teachers and administrators believe this and the upcoming improvements are just the first steps in the road to safety.

“The things that they’re going to do with the bond money will be very advantageous to the district as a whole, student safety and technology,” added Lehnert.

With so much violence knocking on our schools’ doors, reinforced protection seems to be the key. At least until someone finds the way to prevent all this madness.