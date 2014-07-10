× Call girl charged with killing sugar daddy with lethal dose of heroin

SANTA CRUZ, CA – This is the city. Santa Cruz. Holy Cross. But a night of wine and sex aboard a sailboat in Santa Cruz Harbor turned out to be a deadly double cross.

That’s because cops say a sugar baby, 26-year-old Alix Tichelman, did more than tickle her sugar daddy, 51-year-old Google exec Forrest Hayes.

Cops say the deadly diva finished him off with a lethal overdose of heroin last November, and then stepped over his lifeless body to finish off a glass of wine.

Hayes was a married father of five who worked on the Google Glass project. And the irony of that, cops say, is that Tichelman used Google to try to cover her tracks.

Tichelman apparently told cops she had about 200 Silicone Valley sugar daddies paying her a thousand bucks to dip into her sugar bowl .

Most of them, like with Hayes, she met through the online sugar Website Seeking Arrangement, which has its own Houston page.

It even has a blog with topics like how to negotiate an arrangement, and examples of disasters in the sugar world.

Giving your sugar daddy a lethal dose might qualify as a deadly disaster, and another example of how sugar kills.