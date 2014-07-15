Corpse falls out of coroner’s van on busy street

BUCKS COUNTY, PA – Drivers in Philly had more than a speed bump to contend with on a busy street in lower Southampton.

Bucks County officials had to do some serious investigating to figure out exactly how a gurney with a body strapped to it  fell out of a coroner’s van and ended up smack dab in the middle of a busy street.

Apparently, it wasn’t the beginning of the zombie apocalypse, but rather a problem with the rear door on the coroner’s van that allowed John Doe to slip right out the back. With the help of an overly-brave by-stander, coroners were able to get the body back into the corpse-coach and on its way.

Talk about a road hazard, or maybe this qualifies as road kill?