Revitalization plans for Memorial Park in the works

HOUSTON, Tx. -- It's Extreme Makeover: Park Edition.

At a public meeting early Thursday, preliminary plans for revitalizing Memorial Park were laid out; ideas that will be pitched to City Council next year.

“The drought of 2011 led to the realization that a new vision for the park was critical,” says Thomas Woltz, Principal for Nelson Byrd Woltz Landscape Architects.

The ideas are big. Things like an 800-foot land bridge over Memorial Drive, stepped-up amenities, re-planting what's sustainable and that’s just the beginning.

“What if we could capture the millions of gallons of storm water that flows through the park and clean it up and use it to irrigate parts of the park,” says Shellye Arnold, Executive Director of the Memorial Park Conservancy.

The next public meeting is November 10.