Dog strapped with fireworks, attacker gets prison

HOLLYWOOD, Ca. — All is not glitz and glamour in Hollywood. A man is accused of strapping fireworks to a dog’s legs, lighting them, then leaving the dog to die in a North Hollywood alley.

Despicable!

Carlos Efrain Duarte was sentenced to two years in prison Wednesday after pleading no contest to one felony count of animal cruelty, according to a report from KTLA.

The 3-year-old American Staffordshire terrier named “Indy” was found abandoned on July 5, 2013 suffering from severe burns all over his little body.

A witness saw the dog being dumped out of the back of a truck and took the badly injured pet to a nearby animal hospital.

“There were fireworks strapped to him and they lit them on fire,” said Dr. Daniel Slaton of the Westlake Village Animal Hospital. “As he was walking, it was burning the back of his feet.”

Prosecutors say the witness described the truck to police who used surveillance video to connect it to Duarte.

As part of the release, Duarte was ordered to perform 40 hours of community service, 52 hours of Alcoholics or Narcotics Anonymous classes, and attend court-approved animal cruelty and neglect counseling.

He will also have to attend psychological counseling while in custody and is banned from owning pets.

Indy was adopted earlier this year after undergoing months of painful surgeries.