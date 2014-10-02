Emma Ballard swings her way to being a Class Act

HOUSTON, Tx -- Emma Ballard is a senior on the varsity girls golf team at Kingwood High School, but her other claim to fame is being the winner of the first Shell Houston Open Junior Championship. She is very involved in her church and enjoys being a mentor to young golfers. She plans to take her clubs to Texas Tech University once she graduates.