HOUSTON, Tx -- Emma Ballard is a senior on the varsity girls golf team at Kingwood High School, but her other claim to fame is being the winner of the first Shell Houston Open Junior Championship. She is very involved in her church and enjoys being a mentor to young golfers. She plans to take her clubs to Texas Tech University once she graduates.
Emma Ballard swings her way to being a Class Act
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
