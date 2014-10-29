After meeting with several clergy members on Tuesday afternoon, Mayor Parker decided to withdraw the subpoenas Houston sent to five pastors who led opposition to Houston's equal rights ordinance.
Mayor Parker withdraws subpoenas in Houston Equal Rights Ordinance lawsuit
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
