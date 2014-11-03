Brittany Maynard died as she had planned

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Portland Or. - Brittany Maynard followed through on her mission. You may remember her as the terminal brain cancer patient who moved to Oregon in order to end her own life, because Oregon law allows that.

Brittany wanted to avoid pain and suffering for herself and her family, and through her choice, became the voice for patients rights to die with dignity.

In a video posted on The Brittany Maynard Fund web page, she said, "I'll die upstairs in my bedroom"

After vowing to end her life on Noverber 1st, she had second thoughts.

In a second video she said, "I still have enough joy, and I still laugh and smile with family and friends enough, that it doesn`t seem like the right time right now."

And so Brittany soldiered on, but when November first came, she decided the time was right.

Houstonians spoke with respect about her decision.

"Oh I think she`s very brave and I`m glad she stepped forward, and I think it`s everyone`s personal choice, they can choose life or death." commented Tami Scamman

Tony Lee said, "I`m glad she took her own life because I hate to see people live in hurt"

"People have the right to seek the treatment that they need and the end of their life to be as comfortable as possible as they face the suffering." according to Abiie Wilie

Brittany had a bittersweet ending, she may not have lived as long as she hoped, but she lived, and died as she wanted.