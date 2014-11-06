Governor Rick Perry makes court appearance

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AUSTIN, Texas - While some Republican candidates are busy getting some spiffy new suits and ties before getting office, Governor Rick Perry was putting his on for court!

Perry showed up to the Blackwell-Thurman Criminal Justice Center in Austin on Thursday morning. He was there for the pretrial hearing in the felony case accusing him of abusing his power. If you're late to the game, here's what happened last year.

The head of state's public integrity unit, Rosemary Lehmberg, was convicted of drunk driving

Perry was indicted for threatening to veto millions in state funds unless Lehmberg stepped down

Lehmberg, a democrat, refused to resign

Perry, a republican, vetoed the money

And that's how Perry got in hot water, but he's not backing down.

"I'm here today to re-state the lawful, constitutional authority of a governor to use his or her veto authority. I would do it again. I stand by that veto," Perry said outside the courtroom.

Perry got to skip the last two pretrial hearings, but this time he was required to be there.

The hearing fell on a special day for the governor, his wedding anniversary. He even tweeted out a #TBT picture with the caption, "32 years ago I married my best friend and the love of my life."

Aw, how sweet.

Back to the court stuff---if convicted, Perry could face the rest of his life in prison.