App claims to cut down on holiday thieves

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN FRANCISCO, Ca. -- The Grinch steals Christmas. And jerk-offs steal your stuff!

It happens all the time. You order something online, it gets delivered when you're not home and then some stranger comes and helps himself. So, that's where a new app comes in. “Doorman” sends packages straight to local retailers and then delivers them when you're going to be home.

"Once it arrives we notify you on your phone, then you use the Doorman app to schedule delivery until midnight seven days a week," says Doorman co-founder Zander Adell.

The plan has it's skeptics. "You've got to have a big workforce of delivery people that's very ambitious, very tough," says Anthony Ha with TechCrunch.

But maybe the app will help you from getting Scrooged this holiday season.