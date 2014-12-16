Sony Pictures hackers threaten 9/11 attack at theaters that show ‘The Interview’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOS ANGELES, California - Sony is still reeling from a devastating hack that's embarrassed top executives and the A-list movie stars who've made billions for the company. Not to mention, ex-employees are planning to sue and even the company's stock has taken a hit.

Problem is, the hackers aren't done. Now, they're threatening a whole lot more than cyber attacks.

In a new message, hackers say "Remember the 11th of September, 2001. Whatever comes in the coming days is caused by the greed of Sony."

From the sounds of it, they're threatening to attack movie theaters showing "The Interview" like 9/11. Joke or not, not cool.

Apparently, that's exactly what they think about the upcoming movie where Seth Rogen and James Franco kill North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

It's still unclear how serious these so-called threats are, but Rogen and Franco have cancelled all media appearances leading up to the movie's Christmas Day premiere.