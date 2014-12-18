× Rockets road through West made more difficult as Mavs land Rondo

DALLAS, Texas — The Houston Rockets have the Western Conference’s thrid best record at 19-5, but they may have to look behind them for a team that wants to make a charge. On Thursday, the Dallas Mavericks upgraded their roster when they landed Boston Celtics point guard Rajon Rondo. The Rockets have been mentioned in trade pursuits for Rondo in the past but he will take his 10.8 assists a game to Big D.

Dallas will send forward Brandan Wright, guards Jameer Nelson and Jae Crowder, a 2015 first-round pick and a 2016 second-round pick to Boston for Rondo and rookie forward Dwight Powell.

The Mavericks are 19-8 on the season and trail both the Rockets and the Memphis Grizzlies in the NBA’s Southwest division.