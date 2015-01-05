Caught on camera: cop and bystanders tackle thief

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COCOA, Florida – A Florida man is in jail with charges pending after allegedly trying to steal a thousand dollars-worth of helmets from a Champions Honda and then resisting arrest.

Police say Jeremy Bent made a run for it at the dealership, but a police officer running after him and bystanders jumping-in made all the difference. Surveillance video shows the entire encounter, until Bent allegedly hoped into a random driver’s seat in the parking lot that had kids in the back! Mitch Yates, a bystander, saw that happen and stepped in.

“Just something I felt needed to be done," he says.

Yates tackled Bent in the car. Ultimately the suspect was too outnumbered to "bend" his way out. Now he’s in prison facing charges that include child abuse and assault.