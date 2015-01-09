One week, two city buses broadsided in Albuquerque

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico – Taking the bus is supposed to be the safe and energy-efficient way to travel in the city. And that’s usually the case, except for bus riders in Albuquerque, New Mexico recently.

Earlier this month, some knucklehead ran a red light, broadsided a city bus, sending it over the curb and smack-dab into a Route 66 sign.

The crash sent the bus driver flying through the windshield. He wasn’t hurt, but he also wasn’t wearing his seatbelt.

One week later, another Albuquerque city bus, and another knucklehead in a truck.

Only this time the bus ended up inside a house.

Antonia Lucero was the only person in the house, watching television when the bus came through the wall. "All of a sudden, like the wall just came in and hit the couch cause I was against the wall that got hit, and it threw me off. I'd been thrown onto the floor so I started crawling.”

Inside the bus, passengers helping each other out, and probably thinking twice about that next bus ride.