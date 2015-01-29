Oil industry layoffs are becoming all too common

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Grego speaks about the latest round of oil industry layoffs after BP announced they were laying off some 6,000 employees.

"The announcement of BP laying off employees due to falling oil prices, like Haliburton and Sclumberger got me into a conversation with a co-worker about 'big fat oil' companies. I say 'people' make up these corporations, often targeted for not paying their fair share, ungodly profits and other things. My co-worker said I think it's the disparity in the huge salaries of the executives compared to the rest of the workforce and lower-tier employees that really gets people riled up. I know, when you're talking energy, its common for execs to get bonuses higher than their annual salary! They sell gasoline!! 'How can I find a gig that pays like that?'Envy, it's normal to go there especially if you're struggling financially, but we shouldn't torture ourselves or begrudge others for their wealth. Think about it, Outside of knowing someone's salary, we don't know what kind of life they've had, their problems, crises, family issues, or the price they've paid to arrive!! Heck, finances could be the 'only' area of their life that's ok, yet their personal life is a wreck. Details known, you wouldn't trade your situation for money! Nevermind you can't. An author once compared each person's uniqueness, talents and life's purpose, to a beautiful tapestry or rug. Each thread represents a person, there's a lot of some colors, and less of others but all the strands are of equal importance and necessary to the whole, otherwise it's incomplete. If we can live feeling that we, too, are as worthy and important to our community as the next person, we can better accept who we are and our role or life's purpose. And to all the folks being laid off, stay strong, don't freak because there will be another job. There always is."