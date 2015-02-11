As the American Sniper trial begins, should PTSD be used as a defense?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STEPHENVILLE, Texas -- The "American Sniper" trial begins in Stephenville. Eddie Ray Routh, charged with murdering Chris Kyle and Chad Littlefield, pled not guilty.

Kyle, the former Navy SEAL, whose best-selling book later became the hit movie "American Sniper."

Routh's defense, insanity due to post traumatic stress disorder, prompts a country to revisit, should PTSD be allowed to be used as part of a defense for murder.

Professor Geoffrey Corn of South Texas College of Law explained, "He has a lawyer, the lawyer has an ethical obligation to do the very best he can to defend this guy. This is the only ammunition in the lawyer`s magazine, there`s no other way to defend him."

But some, who have served in the military, don`t quite agree.

Terry Arcuri, a former Marine, said, "I think it`s a cop-out, I mean everybody has stress in their lives, and especially a lot of veterans coming home, have a lot of associated with their deployments but it doesn`t mean that you should be able to necessarily use that stress and anxiety to act out in inappropriate ways."

Adrian Canizares who served in the U.S. Navy adds, "No, I don`t think they should allow him to use PTSD as a defense. I`d rather him claim insanity."

"I think what we are more likely to see is that they`re going to offer evidence of the PTSD as an indication there was a deeper mental problem," added Corn.

As we watch the trial progress, we`ll see if PTSD will help Routh's defense, or if it's just a shot in the dark.