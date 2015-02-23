Conjoined twins separated at Texas Children’s Hospital

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - Sometimes dramatic break-ups are actually a really good thing.

Case in point: a successful separation of conjoined twins at Texas Children's Hospital. On February 17th, a team of 12 surgeons, six anesthesiologists, eight nurses and many others worked for about 23 hours to separate the girls who shared a chest wall, lungs, diaphragm, intestines, colon and pelvis.

Knatalye Hope and Adeline Faith Mata reportedly haven't left the hospital since they were born last April and they will still be there for a while longer, with likely some more surgeries in the future. But this is being hailed as a victory for the entire medical community, as well as for the family.

It’s ironic how the little girls coming apart shows the remarkable things that can happen we come together.