Automated curbside recycling to all of Houston, no excuses not to do your part

HOUSTON, Texas --Houston Mayor Annise Parker made good on her promise, within weeks the whole city will be on the curb, "I made the commitment that we would have curbside recycling in every residential household in Houston by the time I left office, we`re a little ahead of schedule."

Neighborhoods in Houston`s south east side are the last to get rid of the green bins and roll out the automated carts.

"Now it`s exciting to know that we`re rolling out the last of the large containers throughout the city of Houston, the neighborhoods that have not had this program," according to Council Member District I, Robert Gallegos.

No sorting necessary with these new carts, so recycling is made simpler. It's all done with the hope that more Houstonians participate.

And in some ways, this program pays for itself.

"We`ve gone through eight phases to roll it out; each phase has been paid for by savings generated from the previous phase. So it`s a step-by-step, by step, at no additional cost to the tax payers," explained Mayor Parker.

Hopefully, now, everyone will take advantage of the curbside pickup.