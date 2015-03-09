Texans officially release Andre Johnson

HOUSTON – It’s a day that Texans fans feared would come. The Houston Texans officially released wide receiver Andre Johnson on Monday after they were unable to fulfill the trade demands that Johnson and his agent had requested from the team. Johnson had 1,052 receptions for 13,597 yards in his storied career.

Below is the Texans press release on the move:

HOUSTON – The Houston Texans have released WR Andre Johnson, it was announced today.

“After exhausting all options of a possible trade, we informed Andre Johnson that he would be released today,” Executive Vice President of Football Operations and General Manager Rick Smith said. “No player in the history of this franchise has represented the team, city and community in a more professional way. Andre is a Hall of Fame caliber player and we appreciate his years of service and contributions to our team.”

Johnson (6-3, 230) who was drafted by the Texans with the third overall pick in the 2003 NFL Draft out of the University of Miami, leaves Houston as the franchise’s all-time leading receiver, a seven-time Pro Bowler (2005, 2007, 2009-11, 2013-14) and a four-time winner of the team MVP award voted by his teammates. In 12 seasons with Houston, Johnson has started 169 games, catching 1,012 passes for 12,597 yards and 64 touchdowns.

“I have so much respect for Andre Johnson and what he’s meant to this organization,” head coach Bill O’Brien said. “Andre carried himself as a true professional and did everything that we asked him to do. Andre will go down as one of the best receivers to every play this game. We are thankful for what he has done for our organization and wish him well on his future playing career.”

In 2014, Johnson became the second-faster player in NFL history to reach 1,000 catches (168 games) and tied for the second fastest to reach 13,000 yards (160 games). Johnson recorded 51 career 100-yard games (fifth all-time) and holds the NFL record with 21 career games with 10 or more receptions and 100 or more yards receiving.

The longest tenured player in franchise history, Johnson appeared in four playoff games for the Texans, catching 25 passes for 358 yards and one touchdown in helping Houston advance to the AFC Divisional Playoff in 2011 and 2012.