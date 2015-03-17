Bargain? 75K for Indonesian house, and wife

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JAVA -- When it comes to house hunting, you have to look at the perks: a pool…a nice view...a wife?!

It's the ultimate package deal. For the bargain price of $75,000, you can reportedly get 40-year-old Wina Lia's Indonesian pad and her hand in marriage (just maybe ask for a prenup beforehand, because if she files for divorce, you could be out of a casa, and your cash).

The mother of two apparently asked a real estate agent friend to help her find a buyer, and in the process a husband. She didn't expect the friend to put it all together in an ad online, but she doesn't seem to be complaining with the attention. There are no reported buyers so far, but there's been quite a bit of interest.