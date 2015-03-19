Snow to blame in crime investigation?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROOKLINE, MA - Maybe South Carolina police were right to arrest Frozen`s Queen Elsa last month because investigators say winter weather is to blame for what looks like a crime scene in Brookline, Mass.

Allie Goldstein came home on March 4 to find a mess in her bathroom. The window pane was broken and the screen ripped in a way that looked as though someone had cut it. Goldstein called police who, after doing a quick perimeter search, determined an icy intruder was to blame.

Officers say a huge chunk of ice fell from above the window, smashing it on its way down. When the ice melted, all evidence of its crime disappeared.